RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RIB Software stock opened at €20.98 ($24.40) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.24. RIB Software has a 12-month low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of €25.84 ($30.05). The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

