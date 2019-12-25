RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get RIB Software alerts:

RIB stock opened at €20.98 ($24.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.24. RIB Software has a twelve month low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a twelve month high of €25.84 ($30.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.