Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REI shares. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

REI stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 151.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,891 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

