Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives $3.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REI. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

