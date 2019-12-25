Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,630 by HSBC

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RIO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,373.86 ($57.54).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,535 ($59.66) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,270.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,350.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

