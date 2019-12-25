Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

