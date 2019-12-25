Rubies Trading 120% Higher This Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $42,993.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 120% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007058 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

