Safe Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $97,975.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00006311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00569192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.