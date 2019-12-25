Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) Trading Down 1.8%

Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48, approximately 3,915 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.