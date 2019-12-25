Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

