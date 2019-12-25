Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $134.30 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after buying an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,474,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

