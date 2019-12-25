Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $315.00

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.14), with a volume of 64119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,749.01).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

