SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) versus Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Critical Comparison

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -32.56% -13.33% -6.47% Navios Maritime -47.32% -2.74% -0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEACOR Marine and Navios Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.68%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Navios Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.19 -$77.61 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $517.74 million 0.13 -$268.72 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Navios Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The Containers Business segment operates in the containership sector. The company's fleet consists of 61 vessels totaling 6.4 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

