Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.79

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 101617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,533 shares of company stock worth $29,518,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 183,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

