Securitas (STO:SECU-B) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.33

Securitas AB (STO:SECU-B)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and traded as high as $164.60. Securitas shares last traded at $163.20, with a volume of 334,068 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 160.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 156.07.

Securitas Company Profile (STO:SECU-B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

