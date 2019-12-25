Sessia Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Sessia has a total market cap of $955,169.00 and $2.76 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last week, Sessia has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.47 or 0.06263033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023359 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,895,192 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

