SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.05

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and traded as high as $125.00. SIG shares last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 669,576 shares.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price (down from GBX 93 ($1.22)) on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.29 ($1.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $739.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.04.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner bought 6,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,892.66).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

