Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) rose 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 295,635 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 213,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

