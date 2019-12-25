Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.52

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $27.15. Simmons First National shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 20,141 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

