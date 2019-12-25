SingularDTV Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $50,372.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Binance and OKEx. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Ethfinex, OKEx, ChaoEX, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

