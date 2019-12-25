Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 503,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,918. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,715,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

