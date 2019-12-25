SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.03). SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 3.01. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

