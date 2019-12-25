Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of SND opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.17. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.68.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 837,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 678,844 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

