SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.25. SMTC shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,366 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $91.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841 in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SMTC in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

