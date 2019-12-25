SocialCoin (SOCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $3,091.00 and $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

