Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 258.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $79,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

