Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives $58.23 Average PT from Analysts

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $63.13. 1,962,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.14. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

