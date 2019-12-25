Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPAR shares. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.46. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $227,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $618,625. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Spartan Motors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spartan Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

