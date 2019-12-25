SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.12, approximately 15,574 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 31,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1164 per share. This is an increase from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

