SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Down 0%

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.93 and last traded at $69.93, 76 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1472 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 656.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

