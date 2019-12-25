Spectiv Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $50,753.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,210,417 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

