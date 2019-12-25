Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Shares Down 33.3%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 292,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 121,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

