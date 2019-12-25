Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$39.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.15.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

