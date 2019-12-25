StarterCoin Hits Market Cap of $8,932.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One StarterCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $8,932.00 and $3.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.01190106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119055 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

