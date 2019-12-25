State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.11% of Mercantile Bank worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $2,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $600.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

