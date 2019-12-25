State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.