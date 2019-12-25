State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.46% of Waterstone Financial worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

WSBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

