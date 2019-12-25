State Street Corp Buys 100,323 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Evolent Health worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 548,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 282,951 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,428,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 1,167,612 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

