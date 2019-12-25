State Street Corp Grows Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HY. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE HY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $953.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $76.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,135.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

