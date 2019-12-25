State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of Goosehead Insurance worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $14,474,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

GSHD stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.13. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 22,763 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $992,011.54. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,427,902. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

