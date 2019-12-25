State Street Corp Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,211 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.13% of Vedanta worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Vedanta by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,966,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 200,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 482,731 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Vedanta Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

