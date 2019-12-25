State Street Corp Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.93% of One Liberty Properties worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $545.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.69. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

