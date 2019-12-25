State Street Corp Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Berry Petroleum worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,168,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 626,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 468,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 402,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 362,117 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of BRY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci purchased 13,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $100,120.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $147,696.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.