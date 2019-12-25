State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Select Energy Services worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 636,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 605,650 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 335,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Select Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

