State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

