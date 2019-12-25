State Street Corp Purchases 127,180 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

State Street Corp increased its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Switch worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

