State Street Corp Purchases 15,157 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.03% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 101,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 359,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 146,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.26. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -21.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

