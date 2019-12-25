State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.07% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $948.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.