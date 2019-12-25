State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.54% of PQ Group worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PQ Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. CL King started coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

