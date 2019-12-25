State Street Corp Sells 192,764 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.39% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 84.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

